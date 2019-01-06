Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman Expected as Co-Main Event at UFC 235

The upcoming UFC 235 card is expected to get a second title fight as welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will face Kamaru Usman on March 2 in Las Vegas.

Sources close to the situation confirmed that bout agreements have been issued and signed after weeks of speculation that the UFC was attempting to put this fight together. ESPN initially reported the fight as a done deal.

Usman got his contract for the fight several weeks ago and showed that he had already signed it but was waiting on Woodley to respond.

The two fighters then got into a bitter war of words over social media after Woodley and Usman argued about the contract and fight offer to face off with each other.

Ultimately, Woodley opted to accept the fight and defend his title on March 2 against Usman rather than holding out for a long anticipated showdown against former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.

Covington seemed like the logical choice to get the title shot and he was ready to fight at UFC 235 but the organization opted to go with Usman instead.

Sources have said the UFC attempted to goad Covington into a fight against Usman in January after Woodley was not cleared from the thumb injury that would keep him sidelined past a proposed Jan. 26 date for UFC 233.

Covington turned down the fight against Usman, instead opting to wait for Woodley to get healthy. Now it appears he’ll get neither fight as Woodley is expected to face Usman on March 2 in Las Vegas.

The fight between Woodley and Usman is expected to serve as the co-main event to the light heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Anthony Smith, assuming that fight is finalized. Jones still has to go before the Nevada Athletic Commission on Jan. 29 to receive his fight license, but assuming he’s approved, he’ll face Smith in the main event.