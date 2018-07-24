HOT OFF THE WIRE

Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till Set to Headline UFC 228 in September

July 24, 2018
No Comments

A welterweight title fight between champion Tyron Woodley and British slugger Darren Till will headline UFC 228 on Sept. 8 from Dallas.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed to MMAWeekly on Tuesday that a deal is done to book the fight as the headliner for the September pay-per-view event. UFC president Dana White later confirmed the matchup to ESPN. 

Woodley has been itching to return to action after shoulder surgery put him on the sidelines for several months. Now it appears he’ll look to defend his title against Till, who is coming off a razor close win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in his last fight.

Till, who failed to make weight for that fight, has been very vocal about facing Woodley after the UFC first contacted him about the possible matchup.

As for interim welterweight champion Colby Covington, his title reign might be one of the shortest in history. 

Covington wanted to face Woodley later in the year after he underwent sinus surgery this week but it appears the UFC had other plans with the Sept. card in desperate need of a main event.

According to White, Covington will be stripped of the title once Woodley faces Till in Sept. at UFC 228. 

With this new fight finalized, UFC 228 will feature two title fights with Woodley vs. Till and women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano facing off with Valentina Shevchenko.

               

