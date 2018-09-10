Breaking Down Tyron Woodley’s UFC 228 Choke That Earned Him His Black Belt

(Courtesy of GracieBreakdown)

Tyron Woodley submitted Darren Till with a spectacular D’Arce choke from half guard at UFC 228 on Saturday night Dallas. The victory not only kept the UFC welterweight championship belt affixed firmly around Woodley’s waist and continued his legacy as one of the greatest 170-pound fighters the sport has ever known, it also earned Woodley his black belt in jiu-jitsu.

Following Woodley’s domination and spectacular finish of Till, Rener Gracie and Evandro Nunes broke down the sequence that Woodley used in his black-belt earning submission finish.