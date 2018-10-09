Tyron Woodley Tried to Save UFC 230, but Hurricane Michael Sped Up Surgery

With the UFC in desperation mode with UFC 230 less than a month away in New York City and without a headlining worthy main event, Tyron Woodley tried to get early clearance to fight at Madison Square Garden. Instead of swooping in to save the day, Woodley was whisked into the doctor’s office to have same-day hand surgery.

The UFC has already shifted to Daniel Cormier putting his heavyweight title on the line against Derrick Lewis to headline UFC 230, but Woodley said he was trying to do the promotion a solid and get his hand cleared to fight.

Woodley’s son was in Pensacola, Fla., to have labrum surgery, so he went there to be with him and also to get another look at his hand to see if he could potentially fight at UFC 230.

“Doctors wanted to re-MRI my hand and see if there was a chance I could fight Nov. 3 because I wanted to beat the dogs— out of Colby (Covington),” Woodley told TMZ Sports. Unfortunately, the doctor told him not only was his hand in no condition to fight at UFC 230, he also wanted to do surgery right away.

“(The doctor) said, ‘no, we’re doing you right now. One, the storm (Hurricane Michael) is about to hit, they’re evacuating half the damn land around here, and we might not be open. So, I think you need to get it done,'” Woodley recounted.

With UFC 230 out of the picture, but the surgery already complete, Woodley could still be making a fairly swift return. He indicated that doctors expected he could potentially fight again as soon as December or January.

Woodley said he was willing to fight Covington, but he’d fight just about anyone.

