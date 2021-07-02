Tyron Woodley trains with Floyd Mayweather ahead of Jake Paul boxing bout | Photos

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 2, 2021
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will box Jake Paul on Showtime pay-per-view on Aug. 28 and is getting boxing coaching from Floyd Mayweather Jr. When the fight was signed in May, “Money” offered to assist Woodley in his preparation. Woodley took him up on the offer.

Woodley posted photos of himself working with the undefeated boxing legend to his Instagram account. “Bank Robbery in progress. Y’all f**ked up! It’s stuck now,” read the caption.  

