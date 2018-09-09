HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTyron Woodley Makes Short Work of Darren Till with Second Round Submission at UFC 228

UFC 228 Woodley vs Till Live Results

featuredUFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredDarren Till: If You Can’t Deal with the Pressure To Compete for a Title, Get Out of the Sport

featuredNicco Montano Stripped of Women’s Flyweight Title After Being Pulled from UFC 228

Tyron Woodley Taps Out Darren Till (UFC 228 Highlights)

September 9, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from the UFC 228 main event on Saturday between welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Darren Till.

As the shadow of the UFC 229 showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor looms large, the UFC moves on from Dallas to make it Russian debut. UFC Fight Night 136 takes place on Saturday, Sept. 15, in Moscow, featuring a heavyweight main event pitting Mark Hunt vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk.

RELATED:

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA