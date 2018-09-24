Tyron Woodley Scheduled for Surgery, Not an Option for UFC 230

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is out of the running for UFC 230, which takes place on Nov. 3 in New York. He will instead undergo a surgery that is expected to keep him on the sidelines for eight to 12 weeks.

A title defense against Colby Covington had been considered for Woodley at UFC 230, but that was prior to him finding out that he needed surgery on his right hand, which he injured in his UFC 228 title defense opposite Darren Till.

Woodley told ESPN that he is scheduled for surgery in mid-October and that it will take eight to 12 weeks for him to recover. That obviously puts him out of the running for a spot on the fight card at Madison Square Garden.

“I dislocated my thumb in the [Darren Till] fight and by doing that I tore three ligaments,” Woodley told ESPN. “They are doing a shoestring surgery to provide more stability for my hand and minimize the potential arthritis.”

Woodley added that he injured the hand in the first round against Till. He finished the fight late in the second round, submitting the Brit with a D’arce choke.