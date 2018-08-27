Tyron Woodley KOs Robbie Lawler with One Punch to Become Champion (UFC 228 Fight Video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 27, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Everyone knew that Tyron Woodley had knockout power in both hands, but Robbie Lawler found out up close and in person on July 30, 2016, at UFC 201, when Woodley bided his time and then laid him out with one punch to take the UFC welterweight champion. Woodley has held the belt ever since.

Woodley’s next defense comes at UFC 228 on Sept. 8 in Dallas, where he will put his belt on the line opposite Darren Till in the main event.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till live results on Saturday, Sept. 8, for fight-by-fight results and stats from the bouts.

               

