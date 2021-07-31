HOT OFF THE WIRE

Tyron Woodley releases new behind-the-scenes footage of training camp for Jake Paul boxing match | Video

July 31, 2021
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley makes the jump to boxing to take on actor and YouTube personality turned boxer Jake Paul on Aug. 29.

Woodley has trained with Floyd Mayweather Jr., and others, to prepare for his bout with Paul. “The Chosen One” released behind-the-scenes footage of his training camp via his YouTube channel. Check it out.

(Courtesy of Tyron Woodley)

