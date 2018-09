Tyron Woodley Plans To Remind Everyone What He’s Capable of Doing

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley believes he is 100-percent ready for his UFC 228 title fight with Darren Till and that his reign will continue. Watch Woodley go to battle with Till on Saturday, Sept. 8, on Pay Per View.

