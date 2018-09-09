Tyron Woodley Questions Colby Covington’s Manhood: ‘He Don’t Even Deserve to Be In the Sport’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 9, 2018
Following his drubbing and second-round finish of Darren Till at UFC 228 on Saturday night, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley turned his focus onto former interim titleholder Colby Covington.

While Covington was quick to call out Woodley on Twitter following the fight, Woodley was somewhat dismissive of Covington, especially since Covington could have been the one fighting Woodley at UFC 228 instead of Till. He instead opted to have minor surgery and wait to fight the champion down the road.

               

