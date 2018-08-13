Tyron Woodley Puts the Same Dedication into His Acting Career as He Does Fighting

Tyron Woodley doesn’t want to do anything if he’s not going to be the best at it.

That’s the approach he took when transitioning from wrestling to mixed martial arts and now Woodley stands as the best welterweight in the sport with his upcoming title defense against Darren Till at UFC 228 in Dallas.

When he’s not in the cage, Woodley has been putting his focus on new career opportunities outside of the UFC including a flourishing acting career.

Most recently, Woodley filmed a role for the upcoming movie ‘Cut Throat City’ that will be directed by RZA, best known as one of the founding members of the Wu-Tang Clan.

At San Diego Comic Con this year, Woodley spoke about his dedication to acting and how he never gets anything less than 100-percent towards anything he’s doing.

“I never wanted to be the weakest link,” Woodley said about his dedication to acting. “We’re all going to get our chance to blow up and be the big dog. Same way I had to do in mixed martial arts, I was the guy that was the training partner. Fly me down to [American Top Team], I used to be a bag of bones, I sparred everybody, used to spar twice a day and it got to the point where it wasn’t my moment yet. I paid my dues and when my moment came, it was my time. So acting is no different.”

Check out the rest of the interview with Woodley from San Diego ahead of ‘Cut Throat City’ being released and his upcoming fight at UFC 228.