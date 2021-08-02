HOT OFF THE WIRE

Tyron Woodley predicts 4th-round knockout in Jake Paul boxing match

August 2, 2021
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley faces actor and YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul on Aug. 31 in Cleveland, Ohio in a professional boxing bout.

Woodley has worked with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his preparation to box Paul and predicts that he’ll finish the younger Paul brother.

“I’ve been training my ass off. The road work, the mitts, the bag, the drills, the sparring, the film watching – every single thing that I can do to put myself in position to to be successful has been done,” Woodley said in a video posted to his Instagram account promotion a betting website.

“If I were a betting man, I would predict that I’m going to knock Jake Paul out in the 4th round.” Check out the full video below.

Tyron Woodley releases new behind-the-scenes footage of training camp for Jake Paul boxing match | Video

