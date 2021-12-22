Tyron Woodley pays fan $5,000 for best meme from his knockout loss to Jake Paul

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is anything but a sore loser.

After suffering a knockout loss to Jake Paul in their rematch on Dec. 18, the face-planted Woodley quickly became an internet meme. On Monday, Woodley decided to participate in the cyber-shenanigans by offering $5,000 to the fan that creates the best meme depicting the knockout.

“They thought a lesson would make me quit. That shit made me laugh. I been here before. #BounceBack#Elastic

But y’all real funny wit the memes. some of that shit i gotta laugh at myself. People talented at photoshop and editing. Might as well get paid for it.

Here you go. 5 Bands to the funniest video/pic. Rules below:

1) Must Use Multi layered post

2) First slide your meme/Second slide must show you following me

3) Yeah i’m not giving you 5 bands to let you drill me and not follow me FOH. Tag me so i see it.

4) Promise to do good with some of it

That’s it. Ready set Go,” Woodley posted with an emoji of a middle finger.

Jake Paul praises Tyron Woodley, believes ‘there’s still a lot of money for him to make’

On Tuesday, Woodley paid a fan named Chris Ashley the prize money and posted the video meme.

“This bench a$$ Neeega @chrisashley Won Imma need a edit later doe! Merry Christmas! Spread some love and do some good,” Woodley wrote on the post.

Meet Valentina Shevchenko, UFC champion and fashion model | Video