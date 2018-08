Tyron Woodley Weighs in on Nate Diaz and Logan Paul

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, on the latest episode of his TMZ show “Hollywood Beatdown,” weighed in on the boxing match between YouTube superstars Logan Paul and KSI, Paul’s intentions to fight mixed martial arts and his callout of CM Punk, Nate Diaz’s beef with the UFC, and much more.

