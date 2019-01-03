HOT OFF THE WIRE

featured2018 Fight of the Year: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Israel Adesanya

featured2018 Breakout Fighter of the Year: Israel Adesanya

Daniel Cormier UFC 230 Fight Motion

featured2018 Fighter of the Year: Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones square off at UFC 214

featuredJon Jones: Cormier is ‘No Champ Champ,’ He was Never Light Heavyweight Champion

Tyron Woodley, Kamaru Usman Engage in Nasty War of Words Over Proposed Fight

January 3, 2019
NoNo Comments

The main event for UFC 235 in March is still not set but 170-pound contender Kamaru Usman has made it clear that he’s been promised a title shot on that date.

The only problem is the UFC apparently failed to secure the same agreement from current welterweight king Tyron Woodley, who has said he wants to face Colby Covington next and then put his attention on Usman after that rivalry is settled.

Late Wednesday night, Usman then dropped a message on Twitter saying the deal was signed, which led to speculation that the fight against Woodley was a done deal.

That was until “The Chosen One” fired back and said he hasn’t agreed to anything just yet. Add to that, Woodley refused to get bullied into any fight just because somebody was calling him out on Twitter.

That initial exchange then resulted in a long string of messages being shared back and forth between the welterweight champion and top five ranked contender.

The nasty series of messages continued until Woodley finally cut it off and said he was done responding to Usman while stating that he already has plans about his next title defense but promised to get back around to “The Nigerian Nightmare” in the future.

The entire situation surrounding the welterweight title and the main event at UFC 235 continues to be a mess with the card now just seven weeks away.

Sources confirmed when Usman first touted his signed bout agreement that it was absolutely a legit contract offered to face Woodley with the welterweight title on the line.

Still, Woodley has never agreed to that fight as he’s stated publicly and his plans were always to vanquish Covington first and then move onto new endeavors.

Covington appears to be the odd man out in this entire situation after he became the interim welterweight champion last June and then was promptly stripped of the title after he couldn’t take a fight just three months after winning the belt.

The UFC attempted to put together a fight between Woodley and Covington in January at the now cancelled UFC 233 card in Anaheim but the welterweight champion was still recovering from a thumb surgery that wouldn’t be healed in time.

The UFC then attempted to get Covington to face Usman instead but he said he was only interested in fighting for the welterweight title after winning the interim championship last year.

Now the UFC has seemingly retaliated by putting Usman into the title fight rather than Covington but right now there appears to be no word when this situation will be resolved.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA