Tyron Woodley, Kamaru Usman Engage in Nasty War of Words Over Proposed Fight

The main event for UFC 235 in March is still not set but 170-pound contender Kamaru Usman has made it clear that he’s been promised a title shot on that date.

The only problem is the UFC apparently failed to secure the same agreement from current welterweight king Tyron Woodley, who has said he wants to face Colby Covington next and then put his attention on Usman after that rivalry is settled.

Late Wednesday night, Usman then dropped a message on Twitter saying the deal was signed, which led to speculation that the fight against Woodley was a done deal.

It’s a done deal and has been signed. March 2019 I will be the New WW Champion ?????? #AndNew — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 3, 2019

That was until “The Chosen One” fired back and said he hasn’t agreed to anything just yet. Add to that, Woodley refused to get bullied into any fight just because somebody was calling him out on Twitter.

Bruh? Quit lying to these people and getting them pumped. Will fight Colby and you this year. He has to catch this fade first https://t.co/3z4Xsqm1dO — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) January 3, 2019

That initial exchange then resulted in a long string of messages being shared back and forth between the welterweight champion and top five ranked contender.

What am I lying about? Do I not have a signed contract with your name on it? Just face the reality March 2nd you’re standing across the octagon from Me. Now get your shit together and let’s run it @TWooodley https://t.co/mvgRM3MTEz — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 3, 2019

Bruh…..you are coming off stupid and I don’t do Twitter Beef you got my line. But what you don’t have is a damn agreement signed by me. Now quit lying before I lose respect for you. I said I will fight both of you. The order is to be determined. Chill, take a number & fall back https://t.co/SdcYYuu46m — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) January 3, 2019

I’m coming off stupid…? The order has been determined by the Boss himself @danawhite now like you said you’re the only one who hasn’t signed. I wonder what that means ???? https://t.co/cSeKcCqgpK — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 3, 2019

That means you are a liar. You just said it was signed and a done deal right? You and Ali forging my signature? I love how “The Bossman” and you are so close. 6 seconds ago you were getting shit on for being 30%. Stop this isn’t your style ?? coming off wack https://t.co/Hd4ZJ22SZc — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) January 3, 2019

The nasty series of messages continued until Woodley finally cut it off and said he was done responding to Usman while stating that he already has plans about his next title defense but promised to get back around to “The Nigerian Nightmare” in the future.

And you can tag the world Brodie I don’t give a fuck. I fight inbthe order that best suits my legacy. Y’all bout will see what the noise is bout https://t.co/w4eog2lLCm — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) January 3, 2019

They got my guy trolling. You are in Colby’s Lane. I mentored both of you. Please don’t forget that. Enjoy you few new followers. https://t.co/J0nHbYx47f — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) January 3, 2019

The entire situation surrounding the welterweight title and the main event at UFC 235 continues to be a mess with the card now just seven weeks away.

Sources confirmed when Usman first touted his signed bout agreement that it was absolutely a legit contract offered to face Woodley with the welterweight title on the line.

Still, Woodley has never agreed to that fight as he’s stated publicly and his plans were always to vanquish Covington first and then move onto new endeavors.

Covington appears to be the odd man out in this entire situation after he became the interim welterweight champion last June and then was promptly stripped of the title after he couldn’t take a fight just three months after winning the belt.

The UFC attempted to put together a fight between Woodley and Covington in January at the now cancelled UFC 233 card in Anaheim but the welterweight champion was still recovering from a thumb surgery that wouldn’t be healed in time.

The UFC then attempted to get Covington to face Usman instead but he said he was only interested in fighting for the welterweight title after winning the interim championship last year.

Now the UFC has seemingly retaliated by putting Usman into the title fight rather than Covington but right now there appears to be no word when this situation will be resolved.