Tyron Woodley in, Tommy Fury out to fight Jake Paul

International superstar Jake Paul will face former UFC world champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch of their August clash won by Paul. Paul vs. Woodley II titled “Leave No Doubt” will be the main event on SHOWTIME PPV, live from AMALIE Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday, December 18 (9p ET/6p PT).

Woodley steps in to replace professional boxer and reality TV star Tommy Fury, who withdrew from the event due to a medical issue that impacted his training camp. Paul vs. Woodley II is a professional cruiserweight bout scheduled for 8-rounds at a contract weight of 192 pounds.

“When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy was pulling out, I told them I’m ready to fight anyone on December 18,” said Paul, who is 4-0 as a pro boxer with three knockouts. “Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis. I don’t give a damn who it is. So, as I predicted Tommy Fumbles and Tyron is there to pick it up, stepping in, and contractually he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out. First time I outboxed him. This time I’m gonna punish him and leave no doubt.”

On August 29, in front of a sold-out crowd of 16,000 fans at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, Paul registered a split decision over Woodley. The former UFC champion was Paul’s toughest opponent to date and the first fighter to take boxing’s newest star the distance. The judges scored the fight 77-75 for Paul, 77-75 for Woodley and 78-74 for Paul.

In his post-fight comments, Woodley said he thought he won the fight.

“I didn’t expect him to eat my punches like that. But the fact that one judge only gave me two rounds is insane. Forget that Tommy Fury fight. Let’s run that back,” said Woodley after the fight.

“The ropes held him up when I hit him,” Woodley continued. “I could have had that knockdown. I landed power punches and he missed shots all night.”

Duško Todorović shares photos of his gruesome foot injury before walking out at UFC Vegas 44

Tyron Woodley’s background

Fighting out of St. Louis, Mo., Woodley (19-7-1 MMA record) has a storied career in combat sports. He became UFC champion in July 2016, defeating Robbie Lawler in the first round, and went on to defend his title successfully four times. Before competing in the UFC, Woodley fought in the Strikeforce MMA promotion on SHOWTIME and compiled an 8-1 record from 2009 through 2012. Widely considered one of the most dangerous punchers in UFC history, Woodley earned 14 of his 19 wins by way of TKO or submission. He made his boxing debut in August, dropping a close decision to Paul.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley features boxing title fight

As previously announced, the December 18 SHOWTIME PPV event will feature three additional professional boxing matches. In the co-main event, seven-division world champion and current unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano will face 135-pound titleholder Miriam Gutiérrez. Three-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Deron Williams will take on legendary San Francisco 49ers running back, the No. 3 all-time leading rusher, Frank Gore in a four-round heavyweight bout, the professional boxing debut for both men. In the telecast opener, undefeated IBF and WBO top-3 ranked junior welterweight contender Liam Paro of Australia will face fellow unbeaten top-10 ranked 140-pound Puerto Rican prospectYomar Alamo in a 10-round junior welterweight showdown.

Jake Paul offered to fight Conor McGregor

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)