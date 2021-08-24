Tyron Woodley: “I’m representing MMA” and the OG’s in Jake Paul boxing match

HOT OFF THE WIRE

August 24, 2021
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is set to make his professional boxing debut on Sunday against YouTube star and 3-0 boxer Jake Paul.

Woodley will be the most accomplished fighter that Paul has faced thus far. Woodley successfully defended his UFC welterweight title four times. He’s a Missouri state high school wrestling champion and a three-time Division I collegiate wrestling All-American.

Despite his amateur wrestling accolades, Woodley knows he’s representing the sport of mixed martial arts when he steps into the ring against Paul at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Not only does “The Chosen One” feel like he’s representing MMA, he believes that he’s also representing the old school fighters that have put in the time and work. The ones that have paid their dues.

“I’m representing MMA, but I’m representing the OG’s, for real. Not the older guys, but the real people that really stand for something. That’s really been around the block a couple of time, and they’ve got the war wounds to prove it. That’s what I stand for,” Woodley said during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

Woodley believes that he’s going to make a lot of fighting purists happy on Sunday, and make an example out of Paul.

“They’re going to love this performance. They’re going to love these hands going upside his head. I did’t buy into the Disney stuff. I didn’t buy into the drama, or taking on pressure,” Woodley said. “He’s got so much pressure on him. I look to go out there and make an example, and make a statement.”

