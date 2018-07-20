Tyron Woodley: ‘I Don’t Know What Fights You’re Talking About, Ain’t Nobody Offered Me S–t’

While the UFC welterweight title picture is publicly in a shambles, undisputed champion Tyron Woodley shrugged off talk of bouts with Colby Covington and Darren Till.

“They never even called me about the fight (with Covington). That’s the funny part,” Woodley said during his latest episode of “The Hollywood Beatdown” on TMZ Sports. “They fought June 9. I never got a call even to fight him. I just said, ‘Hey, you won the boo boo belt, now come get your ass whooped.'”

According to a report by ESPN, officials were trying to work out details for Woodley to fight Covington in the UFC 228 main event on Sept. 8 in Dallas. In the midst of talking to Covington’s side, however, it appears that it came to light that the interim welterweight champion needs time to deal with some injuries and wouldn’t be ready to fight until November or December, something that Covington himself has since confirmed.

“He called Dana, said, ‘Hey, Dana, my vagina is sore, and, uhhhhh, I don’t think I can fight,'” Woodley teased before addressing Darren Till, who was supposedly the next option for a welterweight title fight.

Till got after Woodley on social media, telling him to sign the contract to fight him. Woodley knows nothing about it. In fact, he says he has yet to be offered any of the fights that have been making the rounds through the media.

“I don’t have no damn contract,” Woodley stated.

“I don’t know what they gonna do. I don’t know what fights you’re talking about; ain’t nobody offered me s–t. Y’all challengers need to better coordinate how you’re gonna take this ass whoppin’ because I ain’t dealing with the circus.”

TRENDING > Volkan Oezdemir Out of UFC 227 Bout with Alexander Gustafsson

UFC 228 currently has one title fight booked. UFC women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano is confirmed to be putting belt on the line for the first time opposite Valentina Shevchenko, but the UFC is hoping to stack the top end of the card a bit more with another title fight.

There is currently no official word, however, about Woodley fighting on the card. It most certainly wouldn’t be against Covington, as sources told MMAWeekly.com’s Damon Martin that Covington is slated for a surgery that would prevent him from fighting that soon. Till could be an option, but apparently, that option hasn’t made it as far as Woodley’s desk yet.

&amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;﻿&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)