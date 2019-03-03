Tyron Woodley has no excuses in UFC 235 loss to Kamaru Usman

Though Tyron Woodley has established himself as one of the best welterweight fighters ever, he didn’t show it at UFC 235 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Kamaru Usman thoroughly dominated Woodley and walked away with the welterweight championship wrapped around his waist.

After having a brief time to absorb the loss, Woodley appeared at the UFC 235 post-fight press conference giving no excuses for the loss, simply saying that Usman showed up and performed, whereas he did not.