Tyron Woodley: ‘Georges St-Pierre’s not gonna beat me because I’m a better version of him’

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

It has been well documented that UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley wanted to share the Octagon with Georges St-Pierre before the former two-division champion walked away. St-Pierre on Thursday officially announced his retirement, so there is no way the bout is going to happen.

It really never grew legs in the first place, as Woodley has often said, St-Pierre has never really wanted to fight him. St-Pierre has been more about fighting individual bouts that he feels adds to his legacy. Those plans didn’t seem to include Woodley.

Though Woodley has a tremendous amount of respect for St-Pierre and wishes him well in his retirement, he’s set on the fact that it was probably a smart move by St-Pierre, as Woodley doesn’t think the former champ would defeat him.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre, former UFC champion, announces retirement from MMA

“He’s not gonna beat me because I’m a better version of him,” Woodley said in an interview with TMZ Sports. “I’m more powerful, I’m stronger, I’m gonna be nearly impossible for him to take down, and I’m going to be able to go to five rounds. Carlos Condit couldn’t withstand him, Jon Fitch couldn’t withstand him, but I possess tools that they didn’t have.”