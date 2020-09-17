HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley espouses ‘Black Lives Matter’ in response to all UFC Vegas 11 questions

September 17, 2020
The UFC Vegas 11 showdown between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley is one of the biggest non-title fights in the company’s history. That is due almost entirely to the venom that has been spewed between the former American Top Team teammates over the past couple of years.

While the fight was expected to provide as much fireworks outside of the cage as it will inside the cage, thus far, the out-of-the-cage vitriol has largely failed to materialize.

Woodley, for his part, has used his platform as part of the marquee fight to espouse Black Lives Matter, a movement pressing for equality for people of color.

Throughout Woodley’s UFC Vegas 11 press conference on Thursday, he repeatedly answered “because Black Lives Matter” or some version thereof to all of the questions posed him.

Woodley wore a hat with the slogan, “Make Racists Catch The Fade Again,” while Covington wore a “Keep America Great” Donald Trump hat.

