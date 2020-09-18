HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington UFC Vegas 11 presser

featuredTyron Woodley espouses Black Lives Matter; Colby Covington calls him racist | UFC Vegas 11

Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11 press conference

featuredTyron Woodley espouses ‘Black Lives Matter’ in response to all UFC Vegas 11 questions

Dana White smile and Conor McGregor laughing

featuredUFC working on Conor McGregor’s return for early 2021, but will he fight?

Michael Chandler Post-Bellator 212 - MMAF

featuredUFC signs Michael Chandler, who will serve as Khabib vs. Gaethje back-up

Tyron Woodley espouses Black Lives Matter; Colby Covington calls him racist | UFC Vegas 11

September 18, 2020
NoNo Comments

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley used his platform at the UFC Vegas 11 press conference to espouse Black Lives Matter, repeatedly responding to questions with some form of “because Black Lives Matter” in his answer.

Woodley’s UFC Vegas 11 opponent, Colby Covington, who is know for his fiery tone, took a measured approach into getting his digs in during the press conference, saying, “Yeah, I would think that Tyron asked not to engage with me in person, doing his little thing. He’s trying to copy what I do… He’s the only one that’s racist. And the only race there is in this fight is the race to get him out of the UFC.”

TRENDING > Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos scrapped after both fighters test positive for COVID-19

UFC Vegas 11 Face-Offs

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA