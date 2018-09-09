HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTyron Woodley Makes Short Work of Darren Till with Second Round Submission at UFC 228

UFC 228 Woodley vs Till Live Results

featuredUFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredDarren Till: If You Can’t Deal with the Pressure To Compete for a Title, Get Out of the Sport

featuredNicco Montano Stripped of Women’s Flyweight Title After Being Pulled from UFC 228

Tyron Woodley Earns UFC 228 Bonus Along with Three Female Fighters

September 9, 2018
NoNo Comments

Following UFC 228 on Saturday in Dallas, Texas, the fight promotion announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses. Tyron Woodley, Jessica Andrade, Irene Aldana, and Lucie Pudilová took home the $50,000 incentives. Three of the four athletes that earned a bonus were female.

Fight of the Night honors were awarded to Irene Aldana and Lucie Pudilova for them women’s bantamweight bout on the early preliminary card. The two went to war from the sound of the first-round bell. Toe-to-toe exchanges kept the crowd entertained inside American Airlines Center. In the end, Aldana edged out Pudilova by split decision.

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley banked a bonus for his second-round finish of challenger Darren Till in the fight card’s main event.  Woodley came out aggressive against Till, who is known for his high-level striking.  He kept Till guessing in the opening frame with feints and parries while landing shots.  

RELATED > UFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till (Full Results and Fight Stats)

In the second round, Till picked up the pace and was caught with a right hand as he tried to close the distance.  The right hand landed flush on the jaw of the Englishman sending him to the canvas.  Woodley followed Till to the ground and looked to finish the fight.  He batter Till with punches and elbows.  Late in the round, Woodley applied a d’arce choke.  Till was unable to escape the submission attempt and was forced to tap out. 

Jessica Andrade earned a Performance of the Night bonus from her one-punch knockout of Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the co-main event.  Andrade entered the fight ranked No. 2 in the women’s strawweight division and likely solidified herself the next title shot by defeating the fourth ranked Kowalkiewicz.  Following the win, she called for a fight against champion Rose Namajunas at UFC 232 in December. 

UFC 228 featured 13 bouts.  Four fights went the distance, five ended in knockouts, and four ended in submission finishes. 

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA