Tyron Woodley Dismisses Colby Covington, Zeroes in on Darren Till

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley talks about his scheduled fight against unbeaten contender Darren Till and dismisses interim titleholder Colby Covington. Woodley faces Till in the UFC 228 main event on Sept. 8 in Dallas, Texas.

