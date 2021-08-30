Tyron Woodley demands Jake Paul rematch

It looks like we might be seeing another boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley after a controversial split decision on Saturday night.

While Jake Paul believed he won a majority of the fight, Woodley disagreed and called for a rematch.

“I didn’t hit the ground like his other opponents. I walked him down, I landed back,” Woodley said in the post-fight interview. “So, let’s run it back.”

Paul responded, saying he was not surprised Woodley wanted another payday.

“Of course he wants a payday,” Paul said. “Of course you want the payday.”

“I don’t want the payday. I want the fight,” Woodley interrupted.

The two continued to go back and forth, with Paul’s older brother Logan coming in and telling Woodley he was old news, but eventually Paul offered a compromise.

“If you get the tattoo, ‘I love Jake Paul,’ let’s run it back,” Paul said.

Woodley agreed to the offer.

Paul’s manager Nakisa Bidarian could be seen and heard looking toward Woodley’s camp and saying “Tattoo tonight” after Paul and Woodley’s agreement. Woodley’s manager, Malki Kawa, was encouraging Paul’s camp to send the contract.

While Paul proved a lot by going eight rounds, another victory over Woodley would certainly put to bed the dispute over the decision.

Jake Paul ekes decision over former UFC champ Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley results

Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley via split decision

Amanda Serrano def. Yamileth Mercado via unanimous decision

Daniel Dubois def. Jiuseppe Angelo Cusumano via first round TKO

Montana Love def. Ivan Baranchyk via seventh round TKO

Tommy Fury def. Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision

