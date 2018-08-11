UFC Signs Back-Up Plan if Tyron Woodley or Darren Till Bails on UFC 228 Main Event

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 11, 2018
As has become common practice for the UFC, promotion officials have lined up a Plan B for UFC 228 if either Tyron Woodley or Darren Till is unable to fight on Sept. 8 in Dallas.

Highly ranked Kamaru Usman is the UFC 228 back-up plan, according to a report by ESPN.

While welterweight champ Woodley has never had much of an issue on the scale, Till has. In fact, he missed weight for his last fight with Stephen Thompson, though he went on to win a unanimous decision. That was a headlining bout as well, but now the stakes are much higher, as Till steps into a championship bout.

Not wanting to risk its UFC 228 main event falling apart at the last minute, Usman was inked to step in if either main eventer misses weight, has any medical issues, or just plain can’t fight. He will be required to submit the same licensing paperwork and make weight at the UFC 228 official weigh-in whether or not he is asked to fight.

The UFC 228 co-main event features another title fight, as UFC women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano puts her belt on the line for the first time in a battle with Valentina Shevchenko.

               

