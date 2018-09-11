Tyron Woodley: Colby Covington Doesn’t Deserve My Platform (UFC 228)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley made quick work of Darren Till at UFC 228, putting a stamp on his position as one of the greatest 170-pounders mixed martial arts has ever known.

Woodley and Till had some heated moments leading up to UFC 228, but at the end of the night, there was a mutual respect between them and that they expressed in the backstage area.

TRENDING > Colby Covington Calls Out Tyron Woodley for Fight at UFC 230

There is no such mutual respect between Woodley and his next likely foe, Colby Covington.