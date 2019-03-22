Tyron Woodley calls out Conor McGregor

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 22, 2019
After losing the UFC welterweight belt to Kamaru Usman, Tyron Woodley isn’t sure what’s next for him. He hasn’t been promised an immediate rematch, so his next fight is currently undecided, but he didn’t have a problem telling TMZ Sports what he thought might be a good next match-up. He called out Conor McGregor.

After laying some heavy criticism on McGregor’s thoughts for a next opponent, Woodley said that the Irishman should “quit being a b–ch” and fight him next.

