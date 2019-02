Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman Get Into Heated Exchange at UFC 235 Presser

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and his UFC 235 opponent, Kamaru Usman, got into a heated war of words during the event’s pre-fight press conference on Thursday. Watch the two go back-and-forth.

UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith takes place on March 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his title on the line in the fight card’s main event against Anthony Smith.

