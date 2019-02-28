Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren roll at UFC 235 workout

Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren feel each other’s wrestling abilities out as they lightly train at the UFC 235 workouts.

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.