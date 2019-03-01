Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren complete UFC 235 open workout scrum

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and promotional newcomer Ben Askren did their UFC 235 open workout scrum together on Thursday. Hear what they two had to say about their fights on Saturday.

TRENDING > Official explains Jon Jones UFC 235 drug tests still returning adverse findings

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.