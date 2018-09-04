Tyron Woodley Admonishes President Trump for His Behavior on Twitter

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 4, 2018
It’s getting tougher and tougher for celebrities at any level of public life not to get drawn into politics these days.

In the case of the UFC, more than a few athletes have spoken out regarding President Donald Trump — most notably interim welterweight champion Colby Covington, who just recently met with the U.S. leader in the White House.

When Covington’s not touting his love for the president, he’s typically taking shots at reigning UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who definitely hasn’t been shy when asked his opinion on any number of subjects.

That’s definitely the case in Woodley’s opinion about President Trump, especially when talking about some of the things he says on Twitter.

Not that long ago, President Trump got into a very public spat with Omarosa Manigault-Newman, a former reality show star turned White House staffer until she left her position working for the president. The turmoil turned ugly with Manigault-Newman releasing a tell-all book about the president and Trump firing back on Twitter by calling her a “crazed crying lowlife” and a “dog.”

That never sat well with Woodley, who feels like Trump is crossing a line with some of the things he says on Twitter.

“They know me and my stance, not just on Trump, but anybody who don’t treat humans the right way, I’ve got an issue with,” Woodley told “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” on Tuesday. “Especially when it comes down to women. Called an African-American woman a dog. I don’t care if you call 17 people a dog, just because of the racial stigma that comes along with that, he should know better.

“And he has people to tell him better. No president is in office with nobody to tell him what to do and what not to do. His Twitter fingers is ridiculous and he can hide behind those things that he doesn’t have to live up to. I’ve been very strong on that, my opinion, and I can have that.”

Of course Woodley isn’t the first UFC star to butt heads with President Trump.

Before he was elected, former UFC women’s champion Ronda Rousey ended up as a target of one of Trump’s infamous tweets following her knockout loss to Holly Holm in 2016.

               

