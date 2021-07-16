Tyrell Fortune says he shouldn’t have any problems beating Matt Mitrione at Bellator 262

Coming off his first career loss in February of 2020, Bellator heavyweight Tyrell Fortune was able to rebound with a victory last November, and looking to build a winning streak with his fight versus Jack May this April at Bellator 255.

Having gone to decision versus Said Sowma in his previous bout last November, Fortune was able to get a finish against May, his first since November of 2019.

“I was very happy with the win,” Fortune told MMAWeekly.com. “I got out there and finished (May) in the first round.

“Getting the finish to me is always great; getting in that cage and getting out as quick as you can with the win keeps you safe, keeps you ready to get going and get ready for the next fight. I was real happy with that.”

Having seen what he is capable of doing as the fighter he is today, Fortune believes he’s made noticeable leaps in his game from last year.

“I love the fighter I’m developing into right now,” said Fortune. “I think I’ve seen a lot of growth and change with myself. I feel really confident I am. I think the fighter I am this year could definitely handle the fighter I was last year.

“Coming from my wrestling background and being able to including my striking and develop my striking so it’s on par with my wrestling has been a kind of like the focus for me. There’s been development in that, and the tools I’ve been adding have been great to learn.”

On July 16 in Uncasville, Connecticut, Fortune (10-1) will look to pick up his third win in a row when he faces Matt Mitrione (13-8) in the heavyweight co-main event of Bellator 262.

“Me and Matt used to be training partners, and I used to be his coach for wrestling at the team,” Fortune said. “There’s no ill will, we’re friends, this is business and we’re going to out there and bang it out and look for the win it’s not different than any other opponent.

“I think if I just go out there and use my skills that I’ve demonstrated already I shouldn’t have any problem getting the W.”

Should he pick up a win on July 16, Fortune has a very specific match-up in mind for his next fight.

“After I beat Matt I want to fight Tim (Johnson),” said Fortune. “I don’t think there should any reason I don’t get that fight seeing he lost to (Valentin) Moldavsky, and seeing where I’m at in the rankings and where he’s at.

“If I can get Tim in October that would be exactly what I’d want to see happen.”

