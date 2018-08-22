Tyler King Blasts Former NFL Teammate Shawne Merriman For Not Signing to Fight Him

Tyler King is getting tired of waiting on former NFL teammate Shawne Merriman.

According to the former “Ultimate Fighter” and World Series of Fighting veteran, World Bareknuckle Fighting Federation (WBKFF) offered him a fight against Merriman after they announced signing the three-time NFL pro bowl player.

King, who played alongside Merriman when he was a member of the San Diego Chargers back in 2006, immediately accepted but he claims for the past two or three weeks, he’s heard nothing from his potential opponent.

“They reached out to me maybe two months ago and they like what I brought to the table as far as promotion and fighting ability and thought that it would be a perfect mix,” King said about his introduction to WBKFF when speaking to MMAWeekly. “They wanted me on their next card on Nov. 9. I was definitely skeptical cause I’ve been toying with different ideas, thinking about getting back into the cage. I was lukewarm to the idea but then they offered me a big money fight against a UFC legend. I’m not going to name names cause I don’t know what’s going on with that but it’s a name you know from the UFC.

“I fully accepted that fight because it was too good an opportunity to pass up on. I think it was a few days or maybe a week later, they came back to me and they said ‘we are about to sign Shawne Merriman and we want you to fight him’. On the spot, I accepted. We worked the deal out and it was done.”

King says he’s already signed his contract with WBKFF as well as a bout agreement to face Merriman, but the former football player turned bareknuckle boxing hopeful apparently hasn’t been as interested.

“Right now the entire process is Shawn dragging his feet,” King said. “He has the offer. He’s been given the offer several times. He’s spoken directly to Paul Tyler, the president of WBKFF, and through his manager, and they are dragging their feet about taking the fight.”

Once teammates on the field, enemies in the ring? pic.twitter.com/XYcCtakTSo — World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation (@WBKFF) August 12, 2018

King has been rather vocal on social media making attempts to goad a response out of Merriman to either sign and accept the fight or turn it down so he could move onto a new opponent.

Of course, King wants nothing more than to face Merriman in a bareknuckle boxing match but he’s getting tired of waiting on the former Charger to make up his mind.

“He doesn’t want to fight me. That is the hold up,” King stated. “He is afraid to fight me. I don’t want to go into full kayfabe promo mode but the fact is he’s afraid to fight me. He doesn’t want to fight me. He’s dragging his feet. He keeps bringing back two names he wants to fight — Mike Bourke or Mike Whitehead. You know the kind of publicity Mike Whitehead would bring and Mike Bourke is pushing 50 and it’s just an awful look.

“The story with me and Shawn and being former teammates, you can see that’s the fight.”

King says his problems with Merriman stretch all the way back to their playing days in the NFL and it would give him a lot of joy to welcome him into the ring where they could settle their differences.

“He’s always too cool for school. That’s been his attitude. He’s got an overhyped, over inflated sense of his abilities,” King said about Merriman. “I actually found a video of him hitting mitts last night, I think one of his coaches posted it and then deleted it, but he’s garbage. He knows I’ll kill him. He absolutely had that attitude when I played with him on the Chargers in 2006. He wasn’t friendly with anybody on the team.

“He’s a douche. That’s all there is to it. He’s a douche and I will beat his ass.”