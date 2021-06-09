Tyler Diamond expecting a war with Brendan Loughnane at PFL 4

Having sat out for 18 months, featherweight Tyler Diamond was just happy to be able to return to action in his fight versus Sung Bin Jo at PFL 2021 #1 in April and pick up a unanimous decision victory.

Having won his previous two bouts before his layoff, Diamond was happy to pick up where he left off and make a three-fight winning streak for himself for the first time since 2017.

“There’s nothing to complain about as far as my last fight,” Diamond told MMAWeekly.com. “Obviously the result is good, getting the win, and I feel like overall I performed super well.

“I’m very happy with the result and very happy with how I fought. It’s good to get a win after a long time off and then steamrolling into this next one with a lot of momentum.”

Having been forced to sit out all of 2020 due to the cancellation of last year’s PFL season as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Diamond got through things by focusing on his game and improving.

“It was definitely an interesting time, and as soon as I found out that (the PFL) had cancelled their 2020 season I was pretty bummed, but the way I looked at it I could only control what I could control, and what I can control is getting better,” said Diamond.

“So I went back to the drawing board, knowing I had a lot of time to really focus and make some adjustments. I worked on the small things and got a lot better.”

This Thursday in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Diamond (12-1) will look to pick up his second regular season victory at PFL 4 in a main card 145-pound bout versus Brendan Loughnane (20-3).

PFL releases revised heavyweight matchups for PFL 6

“I think this is going to be a great fight for the fans because (Loughnane’s) super tough, I’m tough, he’s really good, I’m really good, so I think it’s going to be a war,” Diamond said. “I think we’ll go out, sling some leather, and see who ends up being the better man that night.”

While prior to the start of the PFL season Diamond had been looking at the overall picture, now that he’s actually competing he has become laser focused on the task directly in front of him.

“Now were in the heat of it, I’m not looking forward to August or October or any of the possibilities, but right now I have a task at hand and that’s beating Brendan Loughnane on June 10,” said Diamond.