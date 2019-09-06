Ty Gwerder expects to ‘overwhelm’ Mike Jones at LFA 75

Since turning pro in October of last year, middleweight prospect Ty Gwerder has not failed to impress in his three bouts.

In all three of his fights, Gwerder has picked up a first round finish, to which he credits his eagerness to return to training as soon as possible after each bout.

“I didn’t really expect to get all those finishes, but I train hard and I put in the work day in and day out,” Gwerder told MMAWeekly.com. “Right after the fight that Monday I’m back working.

“I continue to grow as a fighter, and so far it seems like that hard work is paying off. Every fight I feel like something else has come out; I’m a little more explosive, a little bit stronger or whatever it was; going into each fight you’ll see a different me.”

Since starting off in the amateur ranks a couple years ago, Gwerder feels like his game has grown by leaps in bounds and that he’s no longer recognizable compared to the fighter he was then.

“Every year I feel like I become a different fighter, stylistically and mentally,” said Gwerder. “Two years ago if you watch an amateur fight compared to now it’s black and white – two completely different fighters.

“A year ago I’ve developed different styles and I’m more than just a striker. In grappling I’m a lot more comfortable than I was a year ago. I can say my evolution from being an amateur fighter to a professional fighter has greatly grown. I carry myself as a fighter professionally. I see things on a professional level.”

On Friday in West Valley City, Utah, Gwerder (3-0) will look to remain undefeated when he takes on veteran Mike Jones (7-5) a 185-pound main card bout at LFA 75.

“Mike Jones is a guy with many more fights than I do,” Gwerder said. “I know he’s tough. He’s a gamer. He’s down to fight.

“The amount of hard work I’ve put in and the guys I’ve trained with and being at such a high level gym at Xtreme (Couture), I feel like at this level on my career a lot of guys I go up against can’t compare to all of that. I believe for me this fight is me going in there and making this fight mine and being aggressive and overwhelm my opponent.”

Having had a fairly busy first 10 months as a pro, Gwerder is looking to stay active and close out 2019 with at least one more bout if possible.

“Granted I stay healthy and win this fight I plan on getting one more in, hopefully in November or by the latest December,” said Gwerder. “I want to stay active.

“The plan next year is hopefully get that UFC call or that Contender (Series) shot, whatever it is. Even if I get a call from Bellator to take a fight with them, I’ll take whatever opportunity that comes first as long as it makes sense.”