Two UFC Vegas 19 bouts canceled, one as opponent waited in the Octagon

February 20, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC Vegas 19 lost two bouts on Saturday, one of them after one opponent had already walked to the Octagon and was awaiting his opponent.

COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of numerous bouts since it spread across the globe. It made a casualty of another bout on Saturday, forcing the preliminary bout between Drakkar Klose and Luis Pena to get nixed just hours before their fight was to take place.

UFC officials announced the cancellation, offering no details. Pena posted on social media that one of Klose’s cornerman unfortunately tested positive.

“I hate this man, but it’s with a heavy heart that I must inform you guys that the fight has been called off,” Pena wrote.

“One of Drakkar’s corner tested positive for covid and out of the health and safety for us both, the UFC decided to pull the fight. Praying that he and his team remain healthy.”

Another bout between Chas Skelly and Jamal Emmers was nixed with even less warning. Skelly was actually standing in the Octagon, awaiting Emmers when the bout was cancelled.

Skelly made his walk and was waiting when Emmers began suffering from back spasms backstage. His body reportedly “shut down.”

Unfortunately, Emmers was unable to make the walk to the cage, leaving Skelly without an opponent, and the fight scrapped.

Though he didn’t fight, Skelly was interviewed on the broadcast, where he said that he felt he should receive his win bonus, even though the bout was nixed.

“I’m feeling like I should get my win bonus,” he said. “I weighed in, I made weight, and I stepped in the cage. That’s how I feel. But I hope Jamall is okay.”

He then appeared backstage to talk with reporters, but ended up breaking out in a song with rather explicit lyrics.

