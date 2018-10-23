HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 23, 2018
Two of Thailand’s top female atomweights go head to head at Full Metal Dojo 16. After fighting overseas for both Invicta and Pancrase Loma Lookbonmee returns to her homeland to face Suwanan Boonsorn.

Loma (2-0) made her name as a Muay Thai fighter, but has got off to an undefeated start in her MMA career. Boonsorn (1-1) is a decorated grappler who won a bronze medal at the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Championships earlier this year.

It looks set to be a classic striker versus grappler match-up. The former Muay Thai champ will be at an advantage in striking terms, but if the fight goes to the ground, the pendulum presumably swings toward Boonsorn.

Full Metal Dojo 16 is set for the Insanity Nightclub on Nov. 3. As previously announced, the fight card will be headlined by a middleweight bout between Mehdi Bagheri and Glenn Sparv, although UFC veteran Tommy Hayden will not compete because of a training injury.

The event will also feature an e-gaming match between ONE Championship veterans Peter Davis and Nik Harris, which  will be streamed live by Fox Sports Asia.

               

