Two New Ultimate Fighters Crowned with Submission Finishes at TUF 28 Finale

Two new fighters were crowned The Ultimate Fighter on Friday at the Pearl Theatre at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas at The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters Finale. Macy Chiasson and Juan Espino earned UFC contracts with submission wins to cap off the season.

Chiasson faced fellow Team Gastelum member Pannie Kianzad in the women’s featherweight finals. Chiasson was Team Gastelum’s first pick while Kianzad was chosen second. They were friends in the fighter house but went to battle inside the cage.

Chiasson came out aggressive and the two quickly exchanged punches. After landing a solid right hand, Kianzad looked to get the fight to the ground. Chiasson stuffed the attempt and they worked for position along the cage. Chiasson delivered knees to the body as Kianzad fired back with punches and elbows. Once separated, Kianzad worked to get the fight to the ground. Chiasson sprawled and worked her way to Kianzad’s back. She quickly applied a body triangle and worked to set up a rear-naked choke. The round ended before she could finish the submission attempt.

Chiasson pressed forward to start the second frame. She closed the distance and pressed Kianzad against the cage. Kianzad broke free from the clinch and landed a combination on the break. Chiasson went on the attack and dropped Kianzad with a combination. She followed Kianzad to the canvas looking for the finish. Kianzad applied an arm bar and went belly down to straighten the arm. Chiasson stepped over and escaped the submission attempt. She took Kianzad’s back and locked on a rear-naked choke that forced Kianzad to tap out.

“It’s an amazing feeling but I feel like the house, my coaches and my recent camp is what made me so much more mentally tough. You can’t just go in there thinking that you’re going to finish someone immediately, someone who is extremely tough and experienced like Pannie. I know no matter what, no matter how hard she gets hit, she just keeps going,” said Chiasson following the win.

The arm bar was something Chiasson was expecting if she found herself in Kianzad’s guard. She found herself in that position several times during training throughout the season.

“I was like, she’s going to have to break it because I’ve come too far for that. I knew if I was ever in her guard the thing that she was really good at was the arm bar because she’s arm barred me quite a few times in the house.”

Espino was Team Whittaker’s second heavyweight pick and faced Justin Frazier who was chosen last by Team Gastelum. Espino made quick work of Frazier scoring a first-round finish.

Frazier came out aggressive and missed with a big right hand. Espino ducked under and secured a takedown. He delivered punches and hammer fists. Frazier gave up his back and was able to escape back to his feet. Espino pressed forward and secured a second takedown. He trapped on of Frazier’s arms and isolated the other. He applied a straight arm lock that forced Frazier to tap out.

“For every fight we have a different strategy. When I saw the he was resisting I went to ta different direction because I didn’t want to get tired. We trained for that. That was a strategy,” said Espino after becoming The Ultimate Fighter. “I belong here.”