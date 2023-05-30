Two fighters out as UFC Vegas 74 nears

The UFC Vegas 74 fight card took a couple of hits with just days to go until fight time. Fortunately, though two fighters are out, the UFC has quickly lined up two replacements to keep the card intact.

Jamie Mullarkey gets new UFC Vegas 74 opponent

Jamie Mullarkey was hoping to add Guram Kutateladze to his current two-fight winning streak. Unfortunately, Kutateladze is out. UFC officials on Tuesday announced that the Georgian fighter encountered visa issues, forcing him out of the bout.

Stepping in for Kutateladze is Dana White’s Contender Series alum Muhammad Naimov. He steps in on the heels of a three-fight winning streak, having redeemed himself following a loss on Contender Series.

Another Dana White Contender Series fighter steps in to the rescue

Likewise, Mateus Mendonca is out of his bantamweight bout opposite John Castaneda. Mendonca suffered an undisclosed injuries that led officials to announce his withdrawal.

Muin Gafurov steps in for Mendonca on short notice, keeping Castaneda on the UFC Vegas 74 fight card. Like Naimov, Gafurov is a Dana White’s Contender Series alum looking to for redemption after having lost on the show. The fighter from Tajikistan has won back-to-back bouts since his Contender Series appearance.

UFC Vegas 74 features Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

UFC Vegas 74 takes place on Saturday, June 3 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Flyweight contenders Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi take top billing.

