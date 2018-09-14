HOT OFF THE WIRE
Mark Hunt

featuredMain Event Set But Two Fighters Fail to Make Weight at UFC Fight Night in Moscow

Michael Chandler - Bellator 197 weigh-in

featuredMichael Chandler Fires Back at ‘Delusional Paper Champ’ Brent Primus

featuredTyron Woodley Makes Short Work of Darren Till with Second Round Submission at UFC 228

UFC 228 Woodley vs Till Live Results

featuredUFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Main Event Set But Two Fighters Fail to Make Weight at UFC Fight Night in Moscow

September 14, 2018
NoNo Comments

The heavyweight main event is officially set for the UFC’s debut card in Moscow, Russia but that doesn’t mean everybody on the card made weight.

First things first, Mark Hunt and Alexei Oleinik were both on point at the weigh-ins as their main event fight is now set for Saturday. Hunt tipped the scales at exactly 265 pounds — the heavyweight limit — while Oleinik was at 235 pounds.

It was lightweight competitor Mairbek Taisumov who had the biggest struggles with the scales on Friday as he came in at 161 pounds — a full five pounds over the limit for a non-title fight.

After a rigorous weight cut, Taisumov was instructed that he was no longer able to make any further attempts to drop the extra pounds as he was instead penalized for failing to make the 156-pound limit.

Taisumov will pay a whopping 40-percent fine for failing to make weight with his penalty going to opponent Desmond Green as their fight moves forward.

Meanwhile, newcomer Jin Soo Son was also over the limit for his short notice fight against highly touted Russian prospect Petr Yan. Son came in at 137 pounds, one pound over the limit for a non-title bantamweight bout.

Son will pay a 20-percent fine that will go to Yan as his penalty for missing weight.

The remainder of the fighters on the card were able to make weight ahead of the card on Saturday in Moscow.

Here are the full weigh-in results for UFC Fight Night in Moscow (courtesy of MMAJunkie)

MAIN CARD (2 p.m. ET on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Mark Hunt (265) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (235)

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Nikita Krylov (205)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (256) vs. Andrei Arlovski (244)

Thiago Alves (171) vs. Alexey Kunchenko (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (10:30 a.m. on UFC FIGHT PASS)

C.B. Dollaway (186) vs. Khalid Murtazaliev (185)

Jin Soo Son (137) vs. Petr Yan (136)

Kajan Johnson (155) vs. Rustam Khabilov (156)

Desmond Green (156) vs. Mairbek Taisumov (161)

Magomed Ankalaev (204) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)

Jordan Johnson (186) vs. Adam Yandiev (184)

Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Stefan Sekulic (170)

Merab Dvalishvili (135) vs. Terrion Ware (135)

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA