Twitter reacts to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

The MMA world was setting itself up for heartbreak when former UFC champion Anderson Silva stepped in to fight Jake Paul in the boxing ring.
The 8-round fight lasted the full 8 rounds but the heartbreak never happened, Silva put on a great fight against the much younger p
Paul kept clinching with Silva and it was clear that Paul was getting frustrated with Silva’s movement and speed. The heartbreak feeling was starting to fade away.
Here’s how MMA Twitter reacted to the fight:
In the final round, Paul dropped Silva and suddenly the air went out of the fight. Silva was looking to win back the round in the close fight but he was clearly still affected by the drop.
But they lasted through the round and went to the scorecards.
Jake Paul defeated Anderson Silva via unanimous decision (77-74, 78-73, 78-73)