HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTwitter reacts to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

featuredArnold Allen defeats Calvin Kattar in UFC Vegas 63 main event after Kattar injures knee

featuredMansour Barnaoui submits Adam Piccolotti in Bellator 287 main event

featuredRing Card Girls Make Political Statement at Paul vs. Silva Weigh-in | Video

Twitter reacts to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

October 30, 2022
NoNo Comments

The MMA world was setting itself up for heartbreak when former UFC champion Anderson Silva stepped in to fight Jake Paul in the boxing ring.

The 8-round fight lasted the full 8 rounds but the heartbreak never happened, Silva put on a great fight against the much younger p

Paul kept clinching with Silva and it was clear that Paul was getting frustrated with Silva’s movement and speed. The heartbreak feeling was starting to fade away.

Here’s how MMA Twitter reacted to the fight:

In the final round, Paul dropped Silva and suddenly the air went out of the fight. Silva was looking to win back the round in the close fight but he was clearly still affected by the drop.

But they lasted through the round and went to the scorecards.

Jake Paul defeated Anderson Silva via unanimous decision (77-74, 78-73, 78-73)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
RECENT EVENTS
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA
Nerdcore Movement
Living a Stout Life