Twitter reacts to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

The MMA world was setting itself up for heartbreak when former UFC champion Anderson Silva stepped in to fight Jake Paul in the boxing ring.

The 8-round fight lasted the full 8 rounds but the heartbreak never happened, Silva put on a great fight against the much younger p

Paul kept clinching with Silva and it was clear that Paul was getting frustrated with Silva’s movement and speed. The heartbreak feeling was starting to fade away.

Here’s how MMA Twitter reacted to the fight:

I love watching Anderson do his thing. He's so much fun when he fights like this. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 30, 2022

Turns out the greatest MMA fighter of all time and the YouTube guy are pretty well matched in a boxing ring.



Good fight! — TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) October 30, 2022

Anderson Silva showing Paul zero respect #PaulSilva — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) October 30, 2022

This is embarrassing — Sandi “Banana Chin” Pants💎 (@sandipantsmma) October 30, 2022

Paul is throwing more than usually does – and looks less tired than he usually is by this point. Kid's getting better.



If Anderson was 42, though, he'd have this wrapped up by now. — Ant Evans (@AntEvansMMA) October 30, 2022

Win or lose, Jake Paul should be taken seriously. He's getting better with every fight. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) October 30, 2022

If this is a close competitive fight with a wild judges decision… we may get a rematch but this time sold on heat not respect. — E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) October 30, 2022

Regardless of how the rest of this fight goes- respect to Jake Paul. He’s shown heart and guts against one of the greatest strikers ever. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) October 30, 2022

Looks pretty clear Silva is the much better inside fighter. He’s gotta pressure Paul against the ropes. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 30, 2022

If anyone says they aren’t enjoying this fight, they are lying to themself. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) October 30, 2022

Bro these commentators with silva are so bias. Only acknowledging Paul lol — Erick Gonzalez 👻🌶 (@GhostPepper_UFC) October 30, 2022

In the final round, Paul dropped Silva and suddenly the air went out of the fight. Silva was looking to win back the round in the close fight but he was clearly still affected by the drop.

But they lasted through the round and went to the scorecards.

Jake Paul defeated Anderson Silva via unanimous decision (77-74, 78-73, 78-73)