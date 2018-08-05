Twitter Lights Up as Henry Cejudo Takes Demetrious Johnson’s UFC Flyweight Belt

Henry Cejudo did the unthinkable on Saturday in Los Angeles, prying the UFC flyweight title from around Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson’s waist. It was by the narrowest of margins, but Cejudo did enough in two of the three judges’ opinions to be declared the new UFC flyweight champion of the world.

The Twittersphere immediately lit up with fighters weighing in, most calling it one of the greatest flyweight fights in history, praising both the new champion and the former king of the division.

Closest fight for the Mouse in years… #UFC227 pic.twitter.com/QFBvifvmcm — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) August 5, 2018

Wowwwwwww we just witnessed ! #UFC227 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 5, 2018

That was a GOOD fight!!! #ufc227 — Jessica Penne (@JessicaPenne) August 5, 2018

The fans are winners in this one. What a fight. — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) August 5, 2018

I feel like Cejudo kinda pulled a Robbie Lawler with the late flurry… I think he pulled it off #ufc227 — Louis Smolka (@LASTSAMURAIUFC) August 5, 2018

What a fight! Thank you for the show @MightyMouseUFC @HenryCejudo ?? — Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) August 5, 2018

Congrats to Cejudo. Always play the odds! #Vickspicks — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) August 5, 2018

Cejudo dethrones the King. What a fight! #UFC227 — Joe Ellenberger (@JoeEllenberger) August 5, 2018

I thought it was really close and not enough to take the championship but it was so close. @MightyMouseUFC is still the man! Congrats to @HenryCejudo — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) August 5, 2018

Hats off the the best ever to do this sport @MightyMouseUFC — Neil 2 Tap Seery (@NeilSeeryMMA) August 5, 2018

Congrats @HenryCejudo wow just wow my man. Way to get it done ???? #themessenger — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 5, 2018

@MightyMouseUFC is all class. True champion in every sense. — Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) August 5, 2018

Whoa. Coin toss decision. But @MightyMouseUFC is such a class act in defeats, still the GOAT. Congrats to @HenryCejudo. Best flyweight fight in the UFC imo. #ufc227 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) August 5, 2018

Mighty Mouse still the man! Such a great fighter and great champion. Inside and outside the octagon. I have no doubt he’ll regain his title! @MightyMouseUFC #ufc227 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) August 5, 2018

Dj humble in defeat. Gotta love that guy! #UFC227 #rolemodel — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) August 5, 2018