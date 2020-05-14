HOT OFF THE WIRE
Twitter: Fighters blame Anthony Smith's corner for not stopping fight at UFC Jacksonville

Twitter: Fighters blame Anthony Smith’s corner for not stopping fight at UFC Jacksonville

May 14, 2020
Glover Teixeira battered and bruised Anthony Smith en route to a fifth-round TKO stoppage at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Fla. To a T, almost every fighter on Twitter called out Smith’s corner for allowing the fight to go on as long as it did.

The fight started with strong back-and-forth action, but by the third round, Teixeira was taking over. In the fourth round, he was pummeling Smith, lighting him up with power punch after power punch after power punch. Smith was staggering, but true to his “Lionheart” nickname, he wouldn’t give up the fight and the referee, remarkably, wouldn’t stop it either.

In between rounds, Smith told his corner, “My teeth are falling out.” That news fell on deaf ears. They cleaned him up and sent him back out for round five.

Teixeira picked up right where he left off, battering Smith to the point that the referee finally had to stop the fight. 

Fighters will almost never be the ones to quit from such a beating. Other fighters will generally back them, saying, let me go out on my shield. But not in this case. In Anthony Smith’s case, his fellow fighters lit up Twitter, calling out his corner men for not putting a stop to the beating.

https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1260786903521075203

 

