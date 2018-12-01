TUF 28 Prelim Highlights: Joseph Benavidez Makes His Case for the Flyweights

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 30, 2018
The Ultimate Fighting Championship closed out the 28th season of The Ultimate Fighter reality series in Las Vegas, where the prelim fighters stepped up with finish after finish.

Raoni Barcelos Opens the Show with a Second-Round Submission

Tim Means Makes Super-Quick Work of Ricky Rainey

Roosevelt Roberts Closes Out the Early Prelims with a Choke

Leah Letson Takes a Close Split-Decision Nod Over Julija Stoliarenko

Maurice Green Scores Rare Heavyweight Submission

Joseph Benavidez Takes Out Alex Perez in the First Round

Kevin Aguilar takes Unanimous Nod Over Rick Glenn

               

