TUF 28 Finale Weigh-in Results: Main Event and Finals Set, but Two Fighters Miss Weight

Another season of The Ultimate Fighter is coming to a close with Friday’s TUF 28 Finale: Dos Anjos vs. Usman slated to go down in Las Vegas following Friday’s weigh-in.

The main event features two welterweights trying to get into the title picture with former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos making weight at 170 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-in. His opponent, fast-rising welterweight talent Kamaru Usman, stepped on the scale at 170.5 pounds.

The 28th Season of The Ultimate Fighter featured heavyweight men and featherweight women, and their final bouts are now set.

In the women’s featherweight division, Macy Chiasson weighed in at 144.5 pounds, while Pannie Kianzad weighed 145 pounds.

Their counterparts in the men’s heavyweight division made weight, as well, with Justin Frazier stepping on the scale early at 264 pounds, just two pounds shy of the upper limit for the heaviest UFC weight class. Juan Espino wasn’t far behind him, tipping the scale at 260 pounds.

TRENDING > Kamaru Usman Out to Prove ‘I Am the Best Welterweight in the World’

Two fighters missed weight for Friday night’s fights. Ji Yeon Kim was the first fighter on the scale, but weighed 130.5 pounds for her flyweight bout with Antonina Shevchenko, a full 4.5 pounds over the limit for a non-title bout in the weight class.

Rick Glenn, who is supposed to face Kevin Aguilar in the featured fight on the FS1 portion of the preliminary bouts, weighed 2.5 pounds over the limit for his featherweight non-title fight, stepping on the scale at 148.5 pounds.

If their opponents agree to accept the bouts, Kim and Glenn would be required to forfeit a portion of their respective fight purses, typically in the range of 20-30 percent, which would go to their opponents.

The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale Fight Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on FS1)

Rafael dos Anjos (170) vs. Kamaru Usman (170.5)

Juan Espino (260) vs. Justin Frazier (264)*

Macy Chiasson (144.5) vs. Pannie Kianzad (145)**

Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs. Bryan Caraway (135.75)

Darren Stewart (185) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5)

Ji Yeon Kim (130.5) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (124.5)***

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

Rick Glenn (148.5) vs. Kevin Aguilar (144)***

Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs. Alex Perez (126)

Maurice Greene (259) vs. Michel Batista (262.5)

Leah Letson (146) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (145.5)

Prelims (7 p.m. ET on FS1)

Roosevelt Roberts (155.5) vs. Darrell Horcher (155)

Tim Means (170.5) vs. Ricky Rainey (170.5)

Raoni Barcelos (135) vs. Chris Gutierrez (135)

*Men’s heavyweight tournament final

**Women’s featherweight tournament final

***Kim and Glenn missed weight

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Nov. 30, for The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale Full Live Results. The first preliminary bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.