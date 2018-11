TUF 28 Finale: Dos Anjos vs. Usman Live Weigh-in Video

Tune in Thursday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT for The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale: Dos Anjos vs. Usman ceremonial weigh-ins from Las Vegas. The weigh-ins stream live on MMAWeekly.com.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Nov. 30, for The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale Full Live Results. The first preliminary bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.