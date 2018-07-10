HOT OFF THE WIRE
TUF 27 Finale Medical Suspensions: Brad Tavares, Several Other, Face Lengthy Suspensions

July 10, 2018
Isarael Adesanya scored the biggest victory of his career when he earned a dominant decision over Brad Tavares in The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale main event. Luckily for him, he also averted landing on the TUF 27 Finale medical suspension list issued by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Tavares wasn’t so lucky. Not only did he have a four-fight winning streak come to an end, he suffered a possible nasal fracture and left ulnar fracture that must be medically cleared before he can fight again, potentially putting him on the shelf until January of 2019.

Several other fighter also face potential lengthy suspensions, including TUF 27 lightweight tournament winner Mike Trizano.

The TUF 27 Finale medical suspensions were released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which was charged with regulating the event.

The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale took place on Friday, July 6, at the Pearl Theatre in Las Vegas.

TUF 27 Finale Medical Suspensions

  • Brad Tavares: Must have nasal fracture cleared by a doctor and left ulnar fracture cleared by an orthopedic doctor or no contest until 01/03/19; minimum suspension of no contest until 09/05/18, no contact until 08/21/18
  • Mike Trizano: Must have his right lower leg and left knee x-rayed, and an MRI of his left hand third metacarpal, if positive, then he must seek an orthopedic doctor’s clearance or no contest until 01/03/19; minimum suspension of no contest until 08/06/18, no contact until 07/28/18
  • Martin Bravo: Must have his fractured right foot cleared by an orthopedic doctor or no contest until 01/03/19; minimum suspension of no contest until 08/21/18, no contact until 08/06/18
  • Barb Honchak: Suspended until 08/06/18, no contact until 07/28/18
  • Alessio Di Chirico: Suspended until 08/06/18, no contact until 07/28/18
  • Julian Marquez: Must have MRI of right shoulder, if positive, he needs clearance by an orthopedic doctor or no contest until 01/03/19
  • Luis Pena: Must have his left foot (great toe) x-rayed, if positive, needs doctor’s clearance or no contest until 01/03/19; minimum suspension of no contest until 08/06/18, no contact until 07/28/18
  • Richie Smullen: Requires dental clearance by DDS on lower teeth or no contest until 01/03/19; minimum suspension of no contest until 08/06/18, no contact until 07/28/18
  • Allan Zuniga: Suspended until 08/06/18, no contact until 07/28/18
  • Bryce Mitchell: Suspended until 08/06/18, no contact until 07/28/18 
  • Matt Bessette: Must have MRI of left knee MCL tear, if positive, needs an orthopedic doctor’s clearance or no contest until 01/03/19; minimum suspension of no contest until 08/06/18, no contact until 07/28/18
  • Oskar Piechota: Suspended until 09/05/18, no contact until 08/21/18

               

