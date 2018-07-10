TUF 27 Finale Medical Suspensions: Brad Tavares, Several Other, Face Lengthy Suspensions

Isarael Adesanya scored the biggest victory of his career when he earned a dominant decision over Brad Tavares in The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale main event. Luckily for him, he also averted landing on the TUF 27 Finale medical suspension list issued by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Tavares wasn’t so lucky. Not only did he have a four-fight winning streak come to an end, he suffered a possible nasal fracture and left ulnar fracture that must be medically cleared before he can fight again, potentially putting him on the shelf until January of 2019.

Several other fighter also face potential lengthy suspensions, including TUF 27 lightweight tournament winner Mike Trizano.

The TUF 27 Finale medical suspensions were released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which was charged with regulating the event.

The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale took place on Friday, July 6, at the Pearl Theatre in Las Vegas.

TUF 27 Finale Medical Suspensions